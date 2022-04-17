Contrasting Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) & Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Codex DNA and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A Rapid Micro Biosystems -316.48% -177.70% -32.61%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Codex DNA and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Codex DNA presently has a consensus price target of $15.86, suggesting a potential upside of 246.97%. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus price target of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 275.28%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Codex DNA.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Codex DNA and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codex DNA $11.04 million 12.14 -$38.96 million N/A N/A Rapid Micro Biosystems $23.23 million 10.90 -$73.52 million N/A N/A

Codex DNA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.5% of Codex DNA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Codex DNA beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis. It also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and personal care products. It offers Growth Direct system that includes an automated imaging instrument that analyzes user-prepared proprietary consumables. The company also provides on-site installation, instrument, validation services, regulatory compliance assistance, system certification training and training re-freshers, and business case preparation and return-on-investment analysis services; and technical support services in the Americas and Europe. It solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water testing, and bioburden testing applications. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Lowell, Massachusetts with an additional office in Freising/Weihenstephan, Germany.

