Analyzing Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) & Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) and Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Under Armour and Ermenegildo Zegna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Under Armour 6.34% 20.66% 8.10% Ermenegildo Zegna N/A -82.29% -14.51%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Under Armour and Ermenegildo Zegna, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Under Armour 0 9 18 0 2.67 Ermenegildo Zegna 0 1 1 0 2.50

Under Armour presently has a consensus price target of $25.80, suggesting a potential upside of 60.65%. Ermenegildo Zegna has a consensus price target of $12.30, suggesting a potential upside of 22.02%. Given Under Armour’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Under Armour is more favorable than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Under Armour and Ermenegildo Zegna’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Under Armour $5.68 billion 1.35 $360.06 million $0.77 20.86 Ermenegildo Zegna $1.53 billion 0.33 -$160.90 million N/A N/A

Under Armour has higher revenue and earnings than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Under Armour shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Under Armour shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Under Armour has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ermenegildo Zegna has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Under Armour beats Ermenegildo Zegna on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications. In addition, the company offers accessories, which include gloves, bags, headwear, and sports masks; and digital subscription and advertising services under the MapMyRun and MapMyRide platforms. It primarily offers its products under the UNDER ARMOUR, UA, HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, HOVR, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, I WILL, UA Logo, ARMOUR FLEECE, and ARMOUR BRA brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, mono-branded Under Armour retail stores, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through a network of 422 brand and factory house stores, as well as through e-commerce websites. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Under Armour, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its own and other retail stores, as well as online in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is a subsidiary of Monterubello s.s.

