Oppenheimer Comments on Alphabet Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $27.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $29.04. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2022 earnings at $114.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,382.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,534.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,690.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,788.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $2,193.62 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The firm had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after acquiring an additional 101,173 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,598 shares of company stock valued at $20,067,273. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

