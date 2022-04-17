Research Analysts Set Expectations for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PK. UBS Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

NYSE:PK opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.04. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,450.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,753,000 after buying an additional 2,851,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,558,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,060,000 after buying an additional 2,811,067 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,948,000 after buying an additional 2,564,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,649,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,254,000 after buying an additional 1,680,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -2.06%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

