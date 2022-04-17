STAG Industrial, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STAG Industrial in a research report issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

NYSE STAG opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200,907 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 145,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

