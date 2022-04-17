Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HR. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

HR opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.48. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $33.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,317,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 83,798 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 275.56%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

