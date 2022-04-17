Oppenheimer Comments on KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.96.

NYSE KKR opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.49. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $783,509,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,880,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $601,525,000 after acquiring an additional 310,610 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,160,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,716,000 after acquiring an additional 257,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,694,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,581,000 after acquiring an additional 301,801 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

