William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 13th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $56.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.07. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Fastenal by 20.6% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 56.9% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 167,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 60,941 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 35.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

