Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for First Republic Bank Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for First Republic Bank in a report released on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

Shares of FRC opened at $160.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $150.00 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,602,000 after buying an additional 93,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,391,000 after purchasing an additional 123,069 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth $282,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 11.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.