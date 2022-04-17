Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09).
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.
Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.
