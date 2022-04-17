Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.57 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.27.

Shares of ESS opened at $345.51 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $278.30 and a 1 year high of $359.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $334.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 117.18%.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

