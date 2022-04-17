Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Issued By B. Riley

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Century Aluminum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $659.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CENX. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.41.

In related news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,562. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

