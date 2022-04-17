Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Delta Apparel, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Delta Apparel in a report released on Wednesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Delta Apparel’s FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $32.31 on Friday. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $224.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $110.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.00 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

