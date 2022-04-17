Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $73.97 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 429.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,031,000 after acquiring an additional 423,683 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Terreno Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 138,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 19,248 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

