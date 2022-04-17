Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ares Management Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ares Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

ARES has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Shares of ARES opened at $77.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $731.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Management news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,609 shares in the company, valued at $84,261,201.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,520 shares of company stock worth $21,408,641. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.09%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

