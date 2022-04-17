Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $27.47 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 337,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 27,226 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,397,000 after buying an additional 43,836 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $961,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,380,000 after buying an additional 38,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

