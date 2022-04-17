Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 187.50%.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,499,000 after buying an additional 788,722 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,517,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.