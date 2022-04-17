Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Acadia Realty Trust Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

AKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 276.93%.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,281,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,260,000 after purchasing an additional 452,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,918,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,108,000 after acquiring an additional 211,295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,999,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,473,000 after acquiring an additional 120,586 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,388,000 after acquiring an additional 379,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after acquiring an additional 169,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

