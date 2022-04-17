Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Rating) were up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 188.20 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 188 ($2.45). Approximately 1,271,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,420,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184.80 ($2.41).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 176.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 212.54.

In other news, insider Anne Ewing acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($17,982.80). Also, insider Andrew Haining acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £30,300 ($39,483.97).

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

