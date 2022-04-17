Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Trading Down 1%

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 4,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 37,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get Aenza S.A.A. alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AENZ. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Aenza S.A.A. by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Aenza S.A.A. by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,799,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, infrastructure and energy concessions, and real estate management businesses in Peru, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aenza S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aenza S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.