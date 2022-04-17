Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48.
About Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viña Concha y Toro (VCOYY)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Viña Concha y Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viña Concha y Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.