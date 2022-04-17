Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Shares Down 1.9%

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) shares fell 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.60. 64,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 207,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Paltalk in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get Paltalk alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of -0.52.

Paltalk ( OTCMKTS:PALT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Paltalk had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Paltalk in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paltalk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Paltalk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paltalk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

Paltalk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PALT)

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paltalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paltalk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.