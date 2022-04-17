Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 340,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 240,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.82.
About Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ)
