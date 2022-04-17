Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Stock Price Down 27.8%

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 27.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 107 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 60 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.
About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY)
