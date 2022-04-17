Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Trading 4.1% Higher

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 2,637 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 860 ($11.21) to GBX 950 ($12.38) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $950.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.0921 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

