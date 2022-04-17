Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 388,646 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 380,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $196.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Genetron alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genetron by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Genetron by 18.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron in the third quarter valued at $238,000. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.