Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Stock Price Up 14%

Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 14% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Altex Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

Altex Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. As of September 30, 2021, it had 1,000 barrels of proved and developed oil reserves. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

