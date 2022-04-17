Alpha Lithium (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 169,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 546,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.

About Alpha Lithium (OTCMKTS:APHLF)

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 4,087 hectares situated in Argentina.

