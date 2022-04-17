Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) were up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 29,696 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 24,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

About Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

