Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Boston Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BXP. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

NYSE:BXP opened at $124.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $133.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

