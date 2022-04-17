Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.26. Approximately 272,917 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 103,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.17. The stock has a market cap of C$162.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83.
About Osino Resources (CVE:OSI)
Read More
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.