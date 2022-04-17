Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.26. Approximately 272,917 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 103,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.17. The stock has a market cap of C$162.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83.

About Osino Resources (CVE:OSI)

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of April 12, 2021, it had a total ground position of approximately 7,000 square kilometer comprising 28 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

