Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Shares Down 5%

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 39,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Mines from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, which consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

