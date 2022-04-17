Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Trading Up 2.7%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 26,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 15,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.
Austal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUTLF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Austal (AUTLF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.