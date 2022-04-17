AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Trading Up 8.1%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) shot up 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.27. 39,852 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 28,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKTAF)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling services.

