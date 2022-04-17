Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Shares Down 3.1%

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF – Get Rating) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.80. 865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41.

Western Areas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNARF)

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

