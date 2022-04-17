Red Metal Resources (OTCMKTS:RMESF) Trading Down 9.4%

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF – Get Rating) was down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 19,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 24,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

Get Red Metal Resources alerts:

Red Metal Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RMESF)

Red Metal Resources Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resources in Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the FarellÃ³n project that consists of 8 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1,234 hectares located in the Carrizal Alto mining district, Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.