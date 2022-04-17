Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Shares Down 0%

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.08 and last traded at $62.15. Approximately 106,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 213,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.17.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDV. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after buying an additional 16,930 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 46,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $335,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter.

