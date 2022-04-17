Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 189,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 54,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.