American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML) Trading Down 3.5%

American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 1,204,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,675,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.
American Battery Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABML)
