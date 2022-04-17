ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.86 and last traded at $60.93. Approximately 1,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.7819 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd.

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, technical and information services, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.

