BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.03 and last traded at $42.03. Approximately 91,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 87,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.