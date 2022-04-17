Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Shares Up 0.5%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.94. 27,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 47,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44.

About Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

