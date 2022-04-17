Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Shares Up 0.5%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.94. 27,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 47,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44.
About Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bolloré (BOIVF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.