Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Short Interest Update

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of AGPYY stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. Agile Group has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGPYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Agile Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

