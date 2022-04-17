Short Interest in PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Rises By 100.0%

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy producer in coal, energy, utilities, and supporting infrastructure sectors in Indonesia. The company operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. It provides coal mining and trading, mining contracting, quarrying, ship loading, mining support services, transportation, coal handling and barging, terminal handling, seaport, agriculture, power plant, trading, warehousing and transportation support, and water and mud treatment services.

