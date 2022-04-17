Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $283.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.14. Fluidigm has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $7.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $752,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 454,573 shares of company stock worth $1,707,613 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 3,515,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,188,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 26,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

About Fluidigm (Get Rating)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

