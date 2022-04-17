Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get Orion Group alerts:

NYSE ORN opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $77.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.69 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,139,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Orion Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,412,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 209,588 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Orion Group by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 258,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 153,319 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.