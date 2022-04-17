Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

FLUX opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.96. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 50.09% and a negative return on equity of 87.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flux Power will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Flux Power by 14.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the third quarter valued at about $822,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

