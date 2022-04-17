Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DVDCF. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.22) to €12.50 ($13.59) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.24) to €12.10 ($13.15) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.55 ($13.64) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.04) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.77.

DVDCF opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

