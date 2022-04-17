USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.87. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $77.03 and a 12 month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.27). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth about $427,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 72.2% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,851 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

