Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.38 million, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 512,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 52,004 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 20,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

